Aston Villa are evaluating the possibility of snapping up Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos in the summer, as they look to bolster their centre-back options, according to The Athletic.

Lions boss Steven Gerrard is keen on reinforcing his defensive department in the summer and signing a new centre-back is a priority for him.

Aston Villa have Burnley defender James Tarkowski firmly on their radar, but face strong competition for him from Premier League rivals Everton.

However, the Midlands club’s recruitment department are in the process of identifying other centre-back targets and have zeroed in on a highly-rated star abroad.

Aston Villa have identified Sevilla man Carlos as a potential signing in the summer and are exploring the possibility of launching a swoop for him.

But Villa might need to offload some players before having the space to accommodate the Brazilian in their squad.

The 29-year-old was a fixture at Sevilla in the recently concluded season and his wage demands along with the potential price tag on his head could prove to be stumbling blocks for Aston Villa, should they decide to move for him.

It remains to be seen whether Gerrard’s side will swoop for Carlos when the transfer window swings open next month.