Barcelona’s hierarchy met Carney Chukwuemeka’s representatives this week but the Spanish giants have ruled out being able to sign the Aston Villa star at present.

Chukwuemeka’s future at Aston Villa is under the scanner as he is in his final year of contract at the club.

The Lions are keen on tying the midfielder down to a new deal but talks over a new contract have not yet resulted in an agreement..

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has made it clear that he wants Chukwuemeka to stay at the club, although his situation has seen him attract interest from abroad.

According to Spanish radio Cadena SER, Barcelona’s director of football Mateu Alemany and sporting director Jordi Cruyff met with the midfielder’s representatives on Tuesday.

However, the Blaugrana, who are struggling with their financial situation, rule out being able to snap up Chukwuemeka now.

In addition to Barcelona, Aston Villa’s top flight rivals Arsenal are also keen on a move for the Lions starlet.

It remains to be seen whether Chukwuemeka will leave Villa Park in the summer, despite Gerrard’s wishes to keep him.