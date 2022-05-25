Crystal Palace and West Ham United increasingly believe they will miss out on striker Eddie Nketiah, who they feel is edging towards a new contract at Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail.

As things stand, the Gunners striker would leave the club if no contract is signed ahead of next season as his deal is set to expire at the end of June.

Nketiah’s situation has seen Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace and David Moyes’ West Ham both chasing his signature as they spy a potential bargain.

Nketiah impressed in his showings towards the end of the season, including scoring two goals against Chelsea, and the Gunners want to keep him.

And Crystal Palace and West Ham believe it is increasingly likely he will now stay put at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have put their final offer on the table for the striker and are keen to see him put pen to paper.

The Gunners lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and are set to lose Alexandre Lacazette in the summer and face real change in attack.

They could though keep Nketiah, leaving Crystal Palace and West Ham to look elsewhere to bolster their striking options.