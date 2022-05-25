Liverpool remain in the chase to sign Aurelien Tchouameni as he has not yet sealed a move to Real Madrid, it has been claimed in Italy.

Tchouameni was in imperious form for Monaco in the recent season and clubs across Europe took notice of the midfielder.

Real Madrid are firmly in pole position to snap up Tchouameni and it has been claimed that the Monaco man is effectively Bernabeu bound.

However, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, the deal to Real Madrid is not done yet and while that remains the case Liverpool are maintaining their interest.

Paris Saint-Germain are in the same position, as they remain keen.

Real Madrid have an agreement with the midfielder himself but it is with Monaco that they have still disagreements and as long as those still remain, Liverpool and PSG have a chance.

Los Blancos missed out on Kylian Mbappe recently but they will be eager to complete the deal for Tchouameni with no twists.

Liverpool lost Georginio Wijnaldum last summer and are expected to sign a midfielder in the coming window.