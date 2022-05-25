Newcastle United are prepared to table an offer for Le Havre starlet Isaak Toure, it has been claimed in France.

The Magpies owners are prepared to back boss Eddie Howe strongly in the upcoming window and he is looking to strengthen his squad across the board.

Newcastle failed with their efforts to land any of their top centre-back targets in January and it remains an area they want to bolster in the summer.

The Tyneside giants are keen on snapping up Villarreal defender Pau Torres, but Manchester United also have him on their transfer radar and are set to talk with his representatives.

However, Newcastle are still forging on ahead with their efforts to bolster their defence and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they are ready to slap in an offer for Le Havre starlet Toure.

The Magpies want to recompose their squad with young players and are prepared to offer the Ligue 2 side €9m for the services of the 19-year-old.

But they are facing strong competition for Toure’s signature, as Ligue 1 giants Lyon and Marseille also have him in their sights.

The teenager is looking to represent France in the Under-19 European Championship, which starts on 18th June, and would like for his future to be sorted out by then, amidst interest from several top-flight teams, including Newcastle.