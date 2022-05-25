Former Premier League shot-stopper Heurelho Gomes is of the opinion that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has the potential to become the greatest Brazilian in his position in European football.

Alisson has the opportunity to match countryman and fellow goalkeeper Dida in winning two Champions Leagues in his career this weekend.

The goalkeeper has already won two trophies this season with Liverpool and has also won the Premier League Golden Glove twice in his time at Anfield.

Gomes thinks that Alisson can become the greatest Brazilian to stand between the sticks in European football.

The former Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper believes though that Alisson has not yet become the greatest but he is very close to doing so.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Gomes said: “Yes, he can become the greatest Brazilian goalkeeper in European football, but he is not there yet.

“He is at a level close to that.”

Alisson is still among a select number of Brazilian shot-stoppers to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or, Dida and Julio Cesar being the others.

Winning the Champions League would cap off a great season for the shot-stopper as he has already won two trophies, saving crucial penalties in the FA Cup final shootout while doing so, in addition to the Golden Glove.