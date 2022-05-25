Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has revealed that Eddie Howe’s hopes for him align with the goals he has for himself.

Longstaff’s future at Newcastle has been under the scanner as his previous contract was set to expire in the summer.

However, the Magpies academy graduate has signed a new deal at St James’ Park, committing his next three years to his hometown club.

Newcastle boss Howe was keen on keeping Longstaff in his squad, and the player revealed that being able to play under the 44-year-old and his staff is a big positive for him.

Longstaff added that the vision Howe has for him aligns with the goals he has set for himself, as he looks to kick on with his development at the Tyneside giants.

“Being able to work with him every day, and his staff, they always want to help you get better and I think that’s the biggest thing for me”, Longstaff told Newcastle’s official site

“I speak to the manager loads, and he’s assured me that he wants to keep helping me improve and the goals he thinks I can achieve.

“They align with what I think I can achieve as well. It’s really special.

“Everyone is moving in the same direction and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

While Longstaff will stay at Newcastle, they are open to listening to offers for a number of fringe players in the summer, as Howe looks to add more young players to his squad.