Officials from three Premier League clubs watched Manchester United and Newcastle United linked forward Jonathan David in action in Lille’s last two league games, according to Sky Sports News.

The 22-year-old Canadian was highly rated even before he joined Lille from Gent in 2020 and his two seasons in France have further enhanced his reputation.

Newcastle have been monitoring him as part of their plans to bring in a new striker in the upcoming transfer window.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has expanded his search for a striker by adding the Canadian to the club’s shortlist of targets.

And it has been claimed that officials from three Premier League clubs were in attendance to watch David in Lille’s last two league games of the season.

The New York-born striker is being watched by a few sides in the Premier League and he has been heavily linked with a move to England.

David did play well towards the end of the season and scored a brace in the penultimate league game of the season for Lille.

The Canadian has the ambition to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues and is interested in a move away from France.

It has been claimed that Lille would allow him to leave if an acceptable offer lands on their table.