RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has insisted that his club want to hold on to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Konrad Laimer this summer.

The midfielder has a year left on his contract at Leipzig and he is believed to be considering leaving the club in the upcoming transfer window.

He has suitors in Germany and he has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, where Tottenham and Liverpool are interested in signing the Austrian midfielder.

Leipzig want his suitors to trigger his €40m buyout clause if they want him and Mintzlaff stressed that the club want to hold on to one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga.

He insisted that Laimer is a unique talent and the club are not keen to lose him in the upcoming transfer window.

The Leipzig CEO said on Austrian TV station Servus TV: “Of course, we want to keep him.

“He is one of the top six [midfielders] in the Bundesliga and played a fantastic second half of the season.

“He fits in perfectly with the club’s DNA and his skills are almost unique in Germany.”

Bayern Munich are also interested in the player but do not want to pay more than €20m for him and it remains to be seen where Laimer will be playing his football next term.