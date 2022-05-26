Aston Villa are not the only Premier League club interested in getting their hands on Rangers defender Calvin Bassey this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 22-year-old defender caught the eye of many with his performances for Rangers during their run to the Europa League final in the recently-concluded season.

Despite Rangers’ heart-breaking defeat in the final, Bassey again shone and he was picked out for praise by many observers for his dominant performance at the heart of their defence.

Increased spotlight on Bassey has meant that Rangers now run the risk of losing him and there is already talk of Steven Gerrard wanting to take his former player to Aston Villa this summer.

But it has been claimed that Villa are not alone in the Premier League as a club who have noticed the Rangers defender’s rise.

Several other Premier League clubs are interested in making a move for the Nigerian this summer.

Bassey has two more years left on his contract and Rangers would dearly like to hold on to him.

But given the financial reality of football, they could be forced to sell if they receive a big offer from a Premier League team for Bassey this summer.