Former Leeds United first-team coach Carlos Corberan has admitted that he has been in touch with ex-Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Corberan’s Huddersfield Town side take on Nottingham Forest in the Championship playoff final this weekend as they look to join Leeds in the Premier League.

The Terriers coach worked with both the Under-23s and the first team during Bielsa’ time in charge at Elland Road and it resulted in promotions for both the youth side and the senior team.

Corberan revealed that Bielsa has been following the Terriers’ games in the playoffs and he has been talking with the venerated Argentine ahead of the crucial playoff final.

“I’ve been speaking with Marcelo”, Corberan said in a press conference ahead of the game against Nottingham Forest.

“He’s been following our games in the playoffs.”

Corberan became the boss of the Terriers in the summer of 2020 after leaving the Whites in the aftermath of the campaign that saw them promoted to the Premier League.

Bielsa is no longer in charge of the Whites but he continues to remain a popular figure at Elland Road amongst the fans.

It remains to be seen if Corberan benefits from his advice when Huddersfield take on Nottingham Forest.