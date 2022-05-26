Rangers defender Calvin Bassey is being tracked by clubs in the Bundesliga, while the Gers are clear on what fee would be needed to sign him, according to Sky Sports News.

Bassey is in demand following a superb season with Rangers, which saw him shine in the Europa League final and the Scottish Cup final.

Steven Gerrard wants Bassey at Aston Villa and the Premier League side have been linked with preparing a swoop to snare him away from Ibrox.

However Bassey, who caught the eye against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville, is also being tracked by clubs in the Bundesliga.

A number of German sides are impressed with the 22-year-old and are keeping close tabs on his situation at Rangers.

Rangers want to keep hold of Bassey, but are clear about the level of fee which would be needed to sign him.

The Scottish giants would want a bid in excess of the £26m Arsenal paid to Celtic for Kieran Tierney to let Bassey go.

Bassey is settled at Rangers, but it is claimed that he would be open to talking to Aston Villa about a move back south of the border.