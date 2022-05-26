Bayern Munich are some way away from meeting Liverpool’s valuation of attacker Sadio Mane ahead of the summer transfer window swinging open for business.

Mane has a year left on his contract at Liverpool and he has not committed to staying at Anfield beyond next season.

He recently revealed that he will provide more clarity over his future after the weekend’s Champions League final but there is a real chance that the showpiece event in Paris could be his last game for the Reds.

Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign the winger after priorities at Paris Saint-Germain changed following Kylian Mbappe’s renewal.

But according to German daily Bild, the two clubs are far away when it comes to the valuation of the Senegalese winger.

Bayern Munich are thinking about offering somewhere around €30m for a player who has only a year left on his contract.

However, Liverpool are hedging their bets high and want around €50m if they have to sell Mane this summer.

The two clubs are expected to hold talks and try to reach a compromise figure if the attacker makes it clear that he wants to leave Anfield in the upcoming window.

Mane’s arrival at Bayern Munich is not dependent on Robert Lewandowski leaving as the club are planning next season with both of them in the team.