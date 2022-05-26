Everton and West Ham United are looking at the possibility of signing Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 25-year-old winger joined Burnley last summer and scored nine goals in the Premier League but could not prevent his side from being relegated.

Cornet is almost certain to move on from Burnley as he has a release clause worth £17.5m in his contract in the event of the Clarets’ relegation.

He has suitors in the Premier League and both Everton and West Ham are looking at getting their hands on him.

West Ham boss David Moyes wants to strengthen his attack ahead of next season and he is looking to take Cornet to the capital.

His performances in a poor Burnley side have impressed and West Ham are looking at triggering his release clause.

Frank Lampard is also looking to strengthen his forward line after Everton survived in the Premier League and Cornet is a target.

The clause is considered a relatively low figure for a player who managed to adapt to the Premier League in a short period of time.

He would still earn Burnley a profit on the £12.85m they paid to Lyon to sign the winger last summer.