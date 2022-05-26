Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has hailed Leeds United star Cody Drameh as a top class player, and insists he has got the potential to one day play in the Champions League.

Drameh played under Morrison in the latter half of the recently concluded season, having joined from Leeds on a six-month loan.

The full-back had a stellar campaign with the Bluebirds, winning the club’s Player of the Season award, and Morison would love to have him at his disposal again, although he is set to return to his parent club.

Morison hailed Drameh as a top player, and stressed he is constantly investing in himself to take his game to the next level.

The Cardiff boss believes that Drameh has got it in him to push on and achieve his dream of playing in the Champions League one day.

“He is a great kid and he deserved all the awards he’s got.

“He is a top example to any of our young players, if they want to know how to get to the top and be as good as him – take a leaf out of his book”, Morison was quoted as saying by Wales Online.

“He credited his award to the sports psychologist coach […]. He has a strict plan each match day.

“Coach journeys, he is watching a video masterclass in one v ones.

“If any of our young players want to know how to get to the top, that’s how he got to the top.

“He is investing in himself.

“He is already top drawer and he is trying to get to the top.

“He came out in Champions League football boots the other day and he said, ‘That’s where I want to get to’. He will get there. He has got that in him.

“If we had 11 Cody Dramehs we wouldn’t be far away.”

Drameh has already held talks with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, and has stated his intention to be in contention for a first team role at Elland Road next season.