Manchester City scouts are in attendance for this afternoon’s match between Hammarby and Malmo to look at youngster Williot Swedberg.

The 18-year old made his debut for Hammarby last season and this season has begun impressively for the Swedish side.

In nine matches for his side in the league, Swedberg has scored five goals, including braces in two matches.

Swedberg has garnered attention from clubs across Europe with his performances and the Citizens are also taking notice.

Manchester City have sent scouts to the Swedish Cup final between Hammarby and Malmo to observe Swedberg, according to Swedish daily Expressen.

Swedberg has the chance to win a trophy with his club if Hammarby manage to defeat Malmo and he started the match for his team.

The Swede has previously been observed by scouts from the Citizens’ local rivals Manchester United as well as La Liga giants Barcelona.

In addition, Spanish club Celta Vigo and Dutch side PSV Eindhoven have also sent scouts to observe the midfielder.