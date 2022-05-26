Tottenham Hotspur target Moussa Dembele is being closely followed by even more sides in the Premier League.

Dembele has only one season left on his current deal at Ligue 1 giants Lyon, and his situation has piqued the interest of several clubs.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte wants to bring in a backup for striker Harry Kane in the summer, and has Dembele on his radar, while Manchester United have added him to their transfer wish list, although he is not among their priority targets.

Dembele is also attracting interest from Arsenal, who need to fill vacant spots in attack in the summer, while he also has admirers in Spain in the shape of Sevilla in addition to clubs in Italy.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, in addition to the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United, Dembele is followed by yet more clubs in the Premier League.

And should the Frenchman leave Lyon, England is tipped to be his preferred destination, even though he has suitors in Spain and Italy.

Lyon have not ruled out the possibility of letting Dembele leave in the summer, as it promises them an opportunity to get a fee from his departure, with his contract running out in 2023.

Dembele is tipped to be available for a fee in the €25m range and is open to listing to offers, although he is in no rush to draw the curtains on his Lyon career.