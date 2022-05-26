West Ham United are amongst the clubs who have an interest in signing Clermont Foot striker Mohamed Bayo this summer.

Bayo scored 14 goals in Ligue for a side that finished 17th in the league table and is ready to leave the club in the summer.

He has more or less confirmed that he has played his last game for the club and several teams are interested in signing him in the upcoming transfer window.

Marseille have observed him and are considering snaring him away from Clermont in the approaching summer window.

But Bayo has clubs outside France who have also been impressed by him and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, West Ham are one such club.

The Hammers are in the market for strikers in the summer and the Clermont man has popped up on their radar.

West Ham are weighing up the possibility of giving him the stage to take the next big jump in his career.

German club Eintracht Frankfurt are also on his trail and are keen to get their hands on Bayo; the Bundesliga outfit can offer the player Champions League football after they won the Europa League.

With the striker making it clear he wants to leave, Clermont are prepared to sell for a fee around the €10m to €12m mark.