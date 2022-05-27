Everton are interested in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson, but an offer is likely to hinge on the result of Sunday’s Championship playoff final, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old Wales international has scored 16 times in the Championship this season and has played a big part in helping Forest reach the playoff final.

He and his team-mates are focused on beating Huddersfield Town and being promoted to the Premier League but top-flight sides are already circling around Johnson ahead of the summer.

Newcastle, Leicester and Brentford all have shown an interest in the player ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

And it has been claimed Everton are now pushing to sign him in the summer as part of their plans.

Frank Lampard admires the player and following surviving in the Premier League, wants to add Johnson to his squad.

However, the nature of the offer will depend on the result of the playoff final on Sunday between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town.

If Nottingham Forest get promoted, it would take a big fee to convince them to sell one of their best players.

But Johnson might want to move on from the club if they lose the final and have to play in the Championship next season.