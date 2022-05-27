Ian Rush has expressed his belief that Leeds United can have realistic hopes of a top ten finish in the Premier League next season, provided they can keep their current squad intact.

The joy of a top ten finish in their first season back in the top flight made way for trepidation and worry in the recently concluded campaign as Leeds were locked in a relegation dogfight going into the final day of the campaign.

Leeds managed to get a crucial win against Brentford in their last game, ensuring their top flight safety and new boss Jesse Marsch is now looking to have a much better run in the Premier League next season.

Former Whites attacker Rush believes that Leeds can harbour realistic hopes of a top ten finish next season in the league if they can hold on to all their current players.

Rush admitted the forthcoming season will be a challenging one for Marsch, but stressed that if Leeds retain all their best players, and can keep their squad fully fit, they will have a much easier time in the top flight than they had in the recently concluded campaign.

“Whether Jesse Marsch is the right man to take them up a level next season remains to be seen”, Rush wrote in his Gambling.com column.

“If he can get a fully fit squad and hang on to his best players, then I’m sure they won’t struggle as much as they have done this year.

“But next season will be a big test for him and he deserves his chance having kept them up.

“With the squad they have at the moment, Leeds can have realistic hopes of finishing in the top half next season, although there’s a lot of competition for the top 10 now.

“The likes of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are all vying for that top 10 and will be investing this summer, but for Leeds the biggest thing will be retaining their top players such as Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.”

Raphinha, Phillips and Jack Harrison are among the key players that are linked with a move away from Elland Road in the summer.