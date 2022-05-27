Leicester City and West Ham have shown an interest in signing Empoli midfielder Kristjan Asllani this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

A product of the Empoli academy, the 20-year-old midfielder has been building his reputation through solid performances in Serie A.

Over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, Asllani cemented his place in the starting eleven at Empoli and has attracted the interest of clubs in Italy and Europe.

Inter have their eyes on him but the midfielder has also attracted the attention of clubs in the Premier League.

According to the Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Leicester and West Ham have made enquiries about signing him from Empoli this summer.

Both clubs are in the market to bring in midfielders this summer and their eyes have moved towards the Albanian at Empoli.

Leicester are looking to bring in a midfielder urgently as Youri Tielemans is expected to leave in the upcoming window.

West Ham are also looking to reinforce their midfield despite suggestions that Declan Rice is unlikely to leave.

Empoli are expected to sell if they receive a fee in the region of €11m to €12m in the summer transfer window.