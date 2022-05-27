Sadio Mane does not believe he is financially appreciated at Liverpool and is angling towards a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Mane’s current deal has one more year left on it and Bayern Munich are pushing to take him to Bavaria in the upcoming transfer window.

The attacker has claimed that he will reveal his plans for the future only after this weekend’s Champions League final in Paris.

Bayern Munich have already held talks with his agent and are now planning to table an offer for him this summer.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, Mane is not happy at Liverpool and believes he has not been financially appreciated for his contributions.

He is on a contract worth €12m at Anfield and Bayern Munich are prepared to make him one of their top earners.

The forward is claimed to be angling towards a move to the German champions ahead of next season.

A decision has not been made but the player could be inching closer to the decision of leaving the Reds this summer.

Liverpool want to offer him a new deal but it remains to be seen whether they want to compete with Bayern Munich’s potential contract offer.