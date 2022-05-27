West Ham United target Andrea Belotti would only consider offers from outside Italy if a move to AC Milan does not materialise.

The 28-year-old striker’s contract at Torino expires next month but so far, his future remains undecided.

The Italian club are desperate to keep him and have offered him a new contract but they have not received a positive response from Belotti’s camp.

AC Milan are interested in signing him but so far, there is still no agreement between the forward and the Rossoneri.

West Ham have been linked with an interest in him and according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, he has two or three offers from clubs outside Italy.

But Belotti is waiting for AC Milan and is keen on a move to the San Siro in the upcoming transfer window.

He is only prepared to seriously consider leaving Italy if a deal cannot be agreed to join AC Milan this summer.

The Serie A giants are considering their options and are interested in Belotti given his contract situation.

However, there is still no agreement and Belotti has continued to wait for the Rossoneri ahead of the summer.