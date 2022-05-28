New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to fix midfield first before committing funds to other areas of the squad in the upcoming transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Ten Hag is in discussions with Manchester United football director John Murtough as the duo look to carry out major surgery on the squad in the summer.

Deals are being worked upon for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, while Manchester United are also in talks to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in the coming months.

But the Manchester United boss has prioritised bringing fresh blood into midfield before other moves.

The upcoming departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba mean Manchester United are short in that area and Ten Hag wants to fix midfield before committing funds to other areas of the squad.

The Manchester United boss is trying to convince Frenkie de Jong to move to Old Trafford but Barcelona want €80m before considering selling him.

Kalvin Phillips is a player of interest but that deal is likely to be more complicated due to Leeds’ survival and interest from Manchester City.

Ajax’s Edson Alvarez is being considered as well and Ten Hag admires the tenacity he brings to the team as a defensive midfielder.

Chelsea are expected to sell N’Golo Kante this summer and Manchester United are considering making a move for him in the upcoming window.

For the moment, the Manchester United boss wants to sort out the midfield issues first before trying to bring in players for other positions.