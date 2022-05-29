Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Pau Torres has insisted that there is no offer on his table other than the one from his current club Villarreal.

The centre-back made 33 appearances for the Spanish club in La Liga in the past season, getting on the scoresheet five times, while he also played every minute of the Yellow Submarine’s Champions League campaign as they reached the semi-finals.

Torres’ displays have caught the attention of the Premier League in the form of the Red Devils and Spurs.

The centre-back insisted that though there is speculation swirling like every year, he is content with being at Villarreal and their offer is also sitting right with him.

“Right now there is nothing at all, there is talk of many things like every year, I have peace of mind of being where they want me, at the club of my life and I have this offer right now that I value as very positive”, Torres was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS.

Torres stressed that aside from the offer by Villarreal there is nothing from any other club that has been brought to his attention.

“There is nothing right now, the only thing I have is the offer from Villarreal, so I am very calm”, Torres added.

Torres’ contract with the Yellow Submarine runs until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen whether the centre-back signs the La Liga club’s contract or if there is still hope for the Red Devils and Spurs.