Liverpool hold an interest in Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-Min Son, but will not take it any further this summer, according to football.london.

Jurgen Klopp is having to plan for life without Sadio Mane, who is expected to ask to leave Liverpool this summer, while Mohamed Salah is into the final year of his contract.

Liverpool are admirers of Son and were plotting a big money bid to try to take him away from Spurs.

However, Spurs’ booking a spot in next season’s Champions League has meant that Liverpool will not take their interest further this summer.

Boosted by the Champions League, Tottenham are not expected to entertain offers for Son, who may also be opposed to leaving the club.

He penned a new four-year deal at Tottenham last summer and shone under Antonio Conte in the recently concluded season.

Son even forced Salah to share the Golden Boot after scoring 23 Premier League goals.

Liverpool are set to need to look elsewhere to add to their attacking options as they plan for life without Mane and potentially Salah too.