Manchester United are willing to play Marcus Rashford as a striker in their pre-season friendlies if they have not signed one by the time they play their warm-up games, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are losing Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard ahead of next season, while the future of Anthony Martial is uncertain.

Manchester United are travelling to Thailand and then Australia in July as part of their pre-season tour in the summer, under new boss Erik ten Hag.

They will play against bitter rivals Liverpool in Bangkok before setting off to Australia to take on local side Melbourne Victory in addition to familiar foes Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

And if by that time the Red Devils have not signed a new striker, Rashford may be handed the responsibility to play in the role.

The pre-season friendlies are set to be new Red Devils boss Ten Hag’s first matches in charge and Rashford is claimed to be ready to prove to the new boss he can be part of the furniture at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are linked with Benfica star Darwin Nunez, but if he or any other striker figure fails to make it to Old Trafford by July, Rashford could played in the position after scoring only four goals in the league last season.

Rashford himself is a possible departure for the Red Devils, with claims he is not happy with his game-time, and he has been linked with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.