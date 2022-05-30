Leeds United will only allow Raphinha to leave the club if they receive an offer not below the €55m mark, amidst strong interest from Barcelona, it has been claimed in Spain.

Despite maintaining their Premier League status, Leeds could see some of their key players leaving in the summer, including winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian is a top target for Spanish giants Barcelona, who have been keeping tabs on his situation for several months now and have spoken to his agent.

Barcelona were hoping to seal a deal for €25m for Raphinha as he has a relegation clause in his contract, but as Leeds remain a Premier League outfit, any of his potential suitors will have to sit at the negotiating table with the Whites for his services.

And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Leeds will only sanction Raphinha’s exit for at least an offer of €55m.

Barcelona are aware of Leeds’ asking price for the Brazil international but will only move for him if Ousmane Dembele opts to leave the club next month when his contract expires.

If Dembele exits in the summer, Barcelona will push to land Raphinha and they are tipped to try to bring down Leeds’ asking price by offering players in a part-exchange deal.

Raphinha, who is also claimed to have suitors other than Barcelona in Europe, is keen on moving to Camp Nou from Elland Road in the summer, and willing to wait and see what decision Dembele will take on his future.