Danny Murphy has issued advice to Liverpool to go all out on a move to bring in either West Ham United star Declan Rice or Leeds United man Kalvin Phillips to bolster their midfield in the summer.

Although Liverpool failed in their quest to seal a quadruple in the recently concluded campaign, they added the FA Cup and the EFL Cup to their trophy cabinet and boss Jurgen Klopp is now looking at the transfer window to bolster his squad.

Liverpool could witness departures in midfield in the upcoming window, with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future under the scanner and they have been linked with interest in a number of midfield targets.

Former Liverpool midfielder Murphy feels the Reds will need to add more quality to their midfield as Jordan Henderson is on the wrong side of 30, while Thiago Alcantara is prone to injury, although the duo, along with Fabinho, form a phenomenal midfield department under Klopp.

Murphy advised Liverpool to go all out on possibly roping in Whites star Phillips or Hammers man Rice, who are hungry, young, full-fledged England internationals.

“That midfield three of Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson is phenomenal”, Murphy said on talkSPORT.

“But Thiago does struggle with injuries and you cannot expect Jordan to keep playing 45, 50 games, he is in his 30s now.

“I would be going all out for Rice or Phillips.

“English, hungry, someone you know who is going to be around for a long time, get ticking, come in and hit the ground running.

“That is where I would be looking.”

West Ham are adamant that they will only allow Rice to leave the club if they receive an offer in the £150m range, while Phillips is also expected to command a significant amount in the market with Leeds keen on keeping him at Elland Road.