Newcastle United target Nabil Fekir is keen on remaining at Real Betis beyond this summer, and would only leave the Spanish side if they ask him to move on.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad across the board in the summer and the club’s hierarchy are ready to back him.

Howe wants reinforcements in midfield and Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for Lyon star Lucas Paqueta, while Real Betis’ Fekir is also another name on their transfer radar.

The 28-year-old is seen as a key player by the Verdiblancos and he only signed a new long-term deal at the club in January, although Newcastle are keen to take him to Tyneside.

However, according to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, Fekir is keen on staying at Real Betis amidst interest from elsewhere as he is happy there, which is a blow for Newcastle.

The Frenchman is relaxed, despite the growing transfer chatter surrounding him, and will only part ways with the La Liga side if they sanction his exit.

Fekir and the Real Betis hierarchy have a clear understanding that they will only ask him to leave of they receive an offer which would impossible for them to turn down.

The France international has a release clause set at €100m in his current deal at Real Betis, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will make any concrete moves to land him this summer.