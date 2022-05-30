Nottingham Forest are plotting to launch a swoop to land Djed Spence from Middlesbrough, as they look to beat the likes of Tottenham Hotspur to his signature, according to Sky Sports News (10:55).

Spence spent the recently concluded Championship campaign at the City Ground on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough.

The full-back had a stellar campaign with the Tricky Trees and played a key role in helping them get back to the Premier League following a 23-year break.

Spence’s exploits in the second tier did not go unnoticed as German champions Bayern Munich have been monitoring him, while he also has drawn admiring glances from domestic quarters.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are interested in snapping up Spence as they look to strengthen ahead of a Champions League campaign.

However, Nottingham Forest want to have Spence in their ranks in their first season back in the top flight and are planning to table an offer for his services, as they look to beat off Tottenham for his signature.

Nottingham Forest are currently optimistic they have a stronger of chance of acquiring Spence’s signature ahead of his other potential suitors, having earned promotion.

Spence has also expressed his desire to possibly return to Nottingham Forest ahead of next season, having had a superb campaign in the Tricky Tree colours.