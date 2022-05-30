Nottingham Forest are prepared to slap in a record breaking bid to snap up Morgan Gibbs-White, who is also a target for Leeds United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Following more than two-decades of despair, the Tricky Trees finally climbed their way back into the promised land of the Premier League by winning the Championship playoffs.

Nottingham Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis is willing to back boss Steve Cooper in the upcoming transfer window as they gear up for a season of top flight football and midfield is an area they want to bolster.

And Nottingham Forest have zeroed in on a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Gibbs-White, who impressed for Sheffield United in the recently concluded campaign while on loan.

Marinakis is ready to fork out £20m to land the 22-year-old, to push through a record transfer deal.

However, Nottingham Forest will face significant competition for Gibbs-White’s signature as their top flight rivals Leeds are also keen on him.

Leeds could potentially witness midfielder Kalvin Phillips leaving the club in the summer, and boss Jesse Marsch is claimed to be a firm admirer of Gibbs-White.

It remains to be seen where the in-demand Wolves star ends up playing next season, with a host of top flight clubs looking to snare him away from Molineux.