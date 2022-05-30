Sunderland have no interest in a move for Preston North End star Tom Barkhuizen, who is out of contract in the summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats put an end to their four-year spell in League One, having earned promotion into the Championship through the playoffs.

Alex Neil, who is gearing up for his first full season as Sunderland boss, is expected to be backed in the transfer market as they prepare to push towards their ultimate aim of returning to the Premier League.

With the summer transfer window set to swing open next week, the rumour mill has started to turn and Sunderland have been linked with a lot of players, including Barkhuizen.

The 28-year-old’s current deal at Preston is set to expire next month and it has been speculated that Neil, who coached him at Deepdale, would want to reunite with him at the Stadium of Light.

However, as it stands, Sunderland have no interest in a move for the Lilywhites star, despite him being set to be available on a free transfer.

But Sunderland could see departures in their attacking department as the futures of the likes of Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts are under the scanner.

While Barkhuizen is not among their current targets, Sunderland are keen to re-sign striker Nathan Broadhead from Everton.