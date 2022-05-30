Bologna centre-back Arthur Theate is attracting interest from West Ham United and the Italian side could cash in on him in the approaching transfer window.

Theate joined Bologna on loan from Belgian side Oostende during last summer’s transfer window, with an obligation to buy.

The Italian side are looking at their options and how they want to play next season, with Theate a player they could potentially look to sell.

Theate may be on the move to the Premier League if he is made available as, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham hold an interest in signing him.

It is suggested that Bologna could look for €10m to let the centre-back go.

Theate made 31 appearances in Serie A for Bologna over the course of the campaign, chipping in with goals against Inter and Lazio.

The 22-year-old has been capped by Belgium at international level after previously turning out for the country’s youth teams.

West Ham boss David Moyes is expected to look to strengthen his defensive options in the summer as he prepares for another season including European football.