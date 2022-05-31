Dejan Kulusevski has conceded that he had doubts if Antonio Conte would have stayed at Tottenham Hotspur if they had not qualified for the Champions League.

Tottenham beat their north London rivals Arsenal to a top-four spot and book a place in next season’s Champions League.

Following qualifying for the Champions League, good news has continued to flow in at Spurs, which saw them receiving extra investment that will go into the squad and Conte is set to stay at the club next season.

Kulusevski admitted that qualifying for the Champions League completely changed the dynamic of last season for the club.

He admitted that he is not sure that Conte would have agreed to stay on if the club had not qualified for Europe’s elite club competition.

The winger told Swedish daily Sportbladet when asked about Champions League football: “It changes the whole season.

“I don’t know if Conte would have stayed if we didn’t get to the Champions League but now we did and everyone is happy.

“It will be incredibly fun to play in the Champions League with Tottenham.”

Conte has already gone to work on the squad with Ivan Perisic joining Tottenham on a free transfer.

Spurs have also signed veteran goalkeeper Fraser Forster as the back-up to club captain Hugo Lloris.