Efforts to snare Raphinha away from Leeds United are yet to step up despite interest from Barcelona in the Brazilian winger, according to The Athletic.

Raphinha wants to leave Leeds this summer despite the club surviving in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

The Brazilian is wanted at Barcelona and his agent Deco has already worked out personal terms on a contract with the Catalan giants.

There has been talk of Barcelona tabling a bid for the player but it has been claimed that anything concrete is yet to develop.

Despite contrary claims, the efforts to make Leeds sell him this summer are yet to gather any pace.

Leeds are aware that the player wants to leave and are preparing for a situation where their asking price will be met.

The club are looking at potential replacements but there is still no imminent threat of Raphinha leaving Leeds yet.

He is keen to move on and Barcelona have shown firm interest but negotiations are yet to pick up any momentum.

With Barcelona still battling their financial troubles, it is likely to take some time for them to push for Raphinha’s transfer.