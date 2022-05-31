Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is remaining coy on contact from new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has identified De Jong as his number one midfield target and has gone to work to convince the midfielder to move to Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has been insistent that he wants to stay at Barcelona but is acutely aware that the club could sell him this summer in order to raise funds from the market.

Manchester United are pushing to sign him and the Dutchman is aware of the rumours linking him with a move to Old Trafford, which he admits is logical speculation.

He told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad when asked about it the rumours: “Of course, I can see that too.

“But it is; the link is logical, anyone can make it.”

It has been claimed that Ten Hag has been in touch with De Jong to convince him to move to Manchester United.

The new Red Devils boss is banking on the relationship he developed with De Jong when they were at Ajax.

However, the midfielder stressed that it would be wrong of him to confirm or deny any contact with the Manchester United manager.

“Whether I have had contact with Ten Hag? I can’t say anything about that.

“I wouldn’t do that when it comes to other clubs or coaches.”