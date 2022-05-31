Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott has promised to take youngster Fabio Carvalho under his wing when he moves to Merseyside in July.

The attacker was snapped up by the Reds following Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League earlier this month.

Carvalho played a crucial role in helping the Cottagers earn promotion to the top flight, scoring ten goals and providing an impressive eight assists.

Elliott, who was a team-mate of Carvalho while they were both part of Fulham’s academy, insists that he is eagerly awaiting a reunion and will look to take the 19-year-old under his wing.

Reflecting on their time at Fulham, Elliot insisted that Carvalho was his favourite player to play with back during their youth days.

“He was my favourite player to play with as a youngster, to be honest, at Fulham”, Elliott was quoted as saying by Liverpool’s official website.

“Me and him had a great connection, on the pitch as well as off the pitch and I will definitely look after him when he arrives.

“But, to be honest, I don’t even think I will have to do that, he will just fit in perfectly with the rest of the squad.

“He’s got everything in him, every attribute you can think of, and that’s why Liverpool have signed him.

“So I am very excited to see what he can bring to this team, as well as all the fans, and I am sure he will show them very quickly.

“So I am just very excited to see him again after three years or so and I am just very excited to share the pitch with him again.”

Fulham and Liverpool had agreed on a fee in January, but the move fell through on deadline day.

He has represented England at different youth levels but currently plies his trade with the Portuguese Under-21 team.