Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura is keen on a return to Brazil with Sao Paulo interested in signing him, according to Brazilian journalist Andre Hernan.

The 29-year-old winger made 34 Premier League appearances last season but only 19 of them came in the starting eleven.

He increasingly became a bit-part player at Spurs after Dejan Kulusevski arrived in January and his future at the club is under the scanner.

With only a year left on his contract, Lucas is now considering his options and is claimed to have a desire to return to his homeland.

And Brazilian giants Sao Paulo are keeping a close watch on proceedings in north London as they look to snap him up.

He started out his career at Sao Paulo and before arriving in Europe with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

The Brazilian outfit are keen to get him back and are considering signing him from Spurs in the upcoming window.

A new contract from Tottenham is also a possibility but the club could look to move him on if they receive a good offer.

Antonio Conte wants to sign as many as six players this summer and is prepared to move on a few stars to make way for new arrivals.