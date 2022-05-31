Vincent Kompany is still on track to become the next Burnley manager despite the talks dragging on, according to the Burnley Express.

Kompany left his role as Anderlecht manager last week as talks over him becoming the next Burnley boss intensified.

The 36-year-old defender has emerged as the favourite to become the Burnley boss after they were relegated from the Premier League.

Their relegation has not put off the former Premier League winning captain and he is up for the challenge of managing in the Championship.

However, the negotiations have dragged on and Burnley are still not in a position to announce his arrival.

But it has been claimed that the talks are still on track and a deal to make Kompany the next Burnley boss is very much on the cards.

The former Premier League winning captain wants to return to England after starting his managerial career at Anderlecht.

He led the Belgian side to a third-place finish in the Belgian top flight and they came third in the playoff round as well.

Burnley looked at other candidates but are now set on making Kompany their new manager.