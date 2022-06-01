AC Milan have identified Newcastle United target Yannick Carrasco as the player they want to pursue in case star forward Rafael Leao leaves.

Carrasco is of interest to the Magpies and after signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid in January they could look to add one more player from them this summer.

The Belgian star made 34 appearances in the league for the Atletico Madrid last season, and registered six goals along with the same number of assists, and his performances have made him of interest to Newcastle.

Leao, who scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists for AC Milan this past season, is of interest to Spanish giants Real Madrid and he has also been linked with Manchester City.

And if the Italian team part ways with Leao this summer they will target Carrasco, according to Spanish daily AS.

The Belgian star has a release clause of €60m and with both Newcastle getting new ownership this past season and AC Milan in line to do so, they may both be able to fork out the money for him.

AC Milan are already rivaling the Magpies in the chase for Lille star Sven Botman and Carrasco could end up becoming another common target.

Newcastle are not only interested in Carrasco but also with his Atletico Madrid team-mate Renan Lodi and could aim for a double raid this summer at the Spanish giants.