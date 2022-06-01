Bayern Munich believe Liverpool should repay the favour on Sadio Mane after they allowed Thiago Alcantara to join the Reds in 2020.

The German giants want to sign Mane from Liverpool and are prepared to pay €30m with possible add-ons that could take the total fee to €40m.

Liverpool though value the Senegal international at €50m and are not in the mood to offer any discounts on the fee.

Bayern Munich believe, according to German daily Bild, that Liverpool should be accommodating and offer a discount, in part because of how they dealt with the Reds over Thiago.

The German giants let Thiago go to Liverpool in 2020 for what they feel was a moderate transfer fee, of around €30m.

Thiago’s move to Liverpool went smoothly and Bayern Munich feel that the Reds should return the favour on Mane.

Mane is set to become one of Bayern Munich’s biggest earners if he makes the move.

The switch would guarantee the attacker a big pay day as he enters the final year of his contract at Liverpool.