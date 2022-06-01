Charlie Cresswell has insisted that he wants to play first team football on a regular basis next season, whether it be at Leeds United or at another side.

The defender is highly rated at Leeds, but struggled for first team minutes under Jesse March despite the club having to deal with injuries in the centre-back department in the recently concluded campaign.

Cresswell was regularly providing strength on the bench for the Whites, and has only one Premier League outing to his name since the American took charge at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old has insisted that he does not want to wait around for minutes next season as he is keen on playing first team football on a regular basis either at Leeds or at another club.

Cresswell added that he will hold talks with the Leeds’ hierarchy and his boss soon to discuss his immediate future as he looks to kick on with his development.

“That’s for me to discuss with Jesse and Victor [Orta] over the next few weeks and see where that takes me”, Creswell told the Press Association while discussing his future.

“But, ultimately, I would like to play more football, whether that be a loan or that be at Leeds. We’ll see.

“Marc [Guehi] and Conor [Gallagher] and Cameron [Archer] have been amazing on their loans.

“It’s all about taking the opportunity and really taking it with both hands.

“That’s what we are, we are footballers, that’s our job.

“We don’t want to be sitting around waiting to play, we want to be playing, whether that be lower leagues or the team we’re at.”

Marsch has stressed that he sees several of Leeds’ young stars playing a role under him in the first team next season and it remains to be seen whether Cresswell will be asked to remain at Elland Road.