Eddie Howe is happy for Nottingham Forest target Jamaal Lascelles to remain at Newcastle United beyond this summer, but is open to listening to offers for him, according to the Northern Echo.

Magpies boss Howe made Dan Burn and Fabian Schar his first preferred pairing at centre-back following the January transfer window, which resulted in Lascelles becoming more of a squad player.

Newcastle are keen to offload their fringe players this summer and are open to offers for them, while Lascelles’ current contract at the club runs through until the summer of 2024.

The centre-back is a priority target for Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest, who are keen to take their former star back to the City Ground.

Howe is looking to sign a new centre-back in the upcoming window, and if Newcastle succeed with their efforts, Lascelles could drop further down the pecking order.

But the Magpies manager is more than happy to have Lascelles at his disposal for at least one more season.

However, Howe is also not against letting the Newcastle captain leave in the upcoming window and will be receptive to offers for him.

And the Tricky Trees are tipped to make concrete moves for Lascelles this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their first season back in the Premier League following a 23-year break.