Andrew Little has hailed Rangers for the way they have dealt with the futures of Steven Davis and Connor Goldson, having tied the duo down to new contracts at the club.

Both Davis and Goldson’s futures at Ibrox were under the scanner, as the duo were out of contract in the summer.

While Davis was surrounded by retirement rumours, Goldson’s situation at Rangers saw him attract transfer interest from the Premier League with the likes of Nottingham Forest interested in him.

However, Rangers put any doubts about Davis’ future to rest on Tuesday as they extended his stint by one year, and they followed that up by signing Goldson to a new four-year-deal on Wednesday.

Ex-Gers star Little is delighted with the work done by Rangers in securing the signatures of two of their senior stars in Davis and Goldson and hailed the Glasgow giants for tying the pair down to new deals.

Little wrote on Twitter: “First Steven Davis, now Connor Goldson.

“Rangers are playing a blinder.

“You got to love this time of year in football.”

Both Davis and Goldson are seen as leaders in the Rangers dressing room and will now play a part in their push for trophies next season, while the club have confirmed that striker Cedric Itten has sealed a move away to Swiss side Young Boys.