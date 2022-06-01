Former Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale is appreciated at the club still but a return to the north London side is not likely, according to football.london.

Bale is a free agent after his contract expired at Spanish giants Real Madrid and he leaves the club having won a slew of trophies.

The Welsh star transferred to Real Madrid from Spurs in the summer of 2013 but he did return to his former club for a loan in the 2020/21 season.

With the winger now a free agent, murmurs have started about his next club and Spurs has been hypothesised to be one of them, with some fans still being admirers.

That appreciation is shared by director of football at Spurs, Fabio Paratici, but that may not be enough to bring the former star back to north London.

Both at Spurs and within Bale’s camp there is the feeling that a move back to north London is not to be expected.

Bale faces an important match with Wales this Sunday as the nation attempt to qualify for their first World Cup since the 1950s and it could end up having a bearing on his future.

Combining his two spells, the Welsh star made 237 appearances for Spurs, scoring more than 70 goals and providing 60 assists.