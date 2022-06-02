New QPR boss Michael Beale has given his blessing to his replacement at Aston Villa, Neil Critchley.

Beale left his role at Aston Villa, where he served as assistant to boss Steven Gerrard, to take the reins at Championship outfit QPR earlier this week.

The QPR job is Beale’s first role as a manager and his departure has pushed Aston Villa to find a replacement.

The Villa Park outfit have brought in Neil Critchley as Beale’s replacement and the new QPR boss approves.

Beale took to social media to respond to news of Critchley becoming assistant boss at Villa, writing: “Top person, Top coach.”

Critchley taking the job has raised eyebrows for some as he has left his post as Blackpool manager to move to Aston Villa.

He could have come face to fact with Beale in the Championship next season had he remained at Blackpool.

Critchley, a former Liverpool Under-23s coach, steered Blackpool to a finish of 16th in the Championship last term, just ten points off seventh place.