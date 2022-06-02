Southampton star Will Smallbone has been given the green light to move away on loan in the summer, but he is unlikely to be joining Nottingham Forest, according to the Sun.

Smallbone had to go through recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which he encountered in January of the previous year, before making his return midway through the past season.

Consequently, the midfielder made just four appearances in the Premier League in the past season and he also played for the Under-23s as part of his recovery.

The midfielder is hoping to get more consistent minutes starting from next season and they could be found away from St. Mary’s.

And now the club have agreed to let the midfielder go on loan this summer in the hope that he earns regular playing-time and challenges for places after next season.

Nottingham Forest were linked with the midfielder but despite him having the permission of the club to leave, his signing by the Tricky Trees is rated as unlikely.

Talks have already started with clubs in both the top flight and the Championship but a foreign move cannot be ruled out as sides from Germany and Belgium are also considered.

Smallbone will be hoping that he goes to a club on loan next season who will afford him ample game-time to put the long-term injury behind him.