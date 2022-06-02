Everton target Min-Jae Kim is not high up the list of Tottenham Hotspur’s centre-back targets at present, although Spurs are interested in him, according to football.london.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to bring in two new centre-backs this summer and he is working closely with managing director of football Fabio Paratici as Spurs crank up their recruitment drive.

The capital club have a clutch of top centre-backs across Europe on their summer transfer wish list including, Inter man Alessandro Bastoni, RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol, Villarreal’s Pau Torres, England international Marc Guehi, Torino’s Gleison Bremer and Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet.

Another name that has been strongly linked with Tottenham is Fenerbahce man Kim, who is also a target for Premier League rivals Everton.

It has been claimed that both the Toffees and Spurs have tabled offers for the South Korean and he is set to take a decision on his future in the coming days.

However, Kim is currently not among Tottenham’s top centre-back targets, although he is a player that is of interest to them.

As it stands, Tottenham will push to land central defenders other than Kim, who are higher up on their shortlist of targets.

And even if Spurs do not push to land the Fenerbahce star, he could still find himself playing in the Premier League next season, with Everton keen on him.