Newcastle United could face competition from Bayern Munich for Victor Osimhen after the German side contacted Napoli about the striker.

The Magpies are keen to bolster their attack this summer by signing a new striker and they are closing in on securing the signature of Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle are also linked with a move for Napoli star Osimhen, who finished the recently concluded campaign with 18 goals to his name across all competition despite missing a chunk of the season owing to injury.

Osimhen prefers a move to a club that can offer him Champions League football should he leave Napoli, but he could be tempted to join Newcastle, provided they offer him lucrative terms to move to Tyneside.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Nigerian could be handed an opportunity to play in Germany as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich contacted Napoli to enquire about him.

The Bavarians are on the lookout for a replacement for Robert Lewandowksi, who has expressed his desire to leave the club, and they phoned Napoli to ask about the Newcastle linked striker

Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis is open to selling Osimhen for at least an offer in the €110m range.

However, Newcastle are claimed to be not discouraged by Napoli’s asking price for their striker, although it remains to be seen whether they will push for him in the summer.